Prince Harry Looked Adorably Happy While Giving a Press Conference About His and Meghan Markle's Baby

The moment we’ve been awaiting for what feels like a lifetime and a half is finally here — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child has arrived!

Baby Sussex, a boy, was delivered in the early morning on May 6, and everyone is ecstatic, including new dad Harry, who spoke in a press conference on Monday.

"Still thinking about names," Prince Harry says after birth of royal baby boy pic.twitter.com/yp4rcqKmEj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 6, 2019

"I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy,” he began. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so I just wanted to share this with everybody."

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

As to the question on everyone’s lips (What’s his name??), Harry assured the fans they’ll know soon.

“The baby’s a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it, that’s the next bit. For us we’ll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned.”

Place your your final bets!