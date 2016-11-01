Prince Harry's New Girlfriend Meghan Markle Has Already Met His Dad

When news broke yesterday that Prince Harry was dating American actress Meghan Markle, hearts all over the world broke into a million pieces.

Now more details about the pair's rumored relationship have emerged, and it seems like things are already getting pretty serious (and moving quite quickly) between the good looking duo. The beloved redhead, 32, and the Suits star, 35, have only been dating seriously for about two months, but the brunette beauty has reportedly already met the royal's father, Prince Charles. And as we all know, meeting the parents is a major step in any courtship.

"Harry is pretty serious about her and she is pretty serious about him," a source told People. "It’s great. They have a lot in common and I’m sure they will get on very well."

Could an engagement to Markle be in Prince Harry's future? Only time will tell, but we can't wait to find out.

RELATED: Prince Harry Is Dating Suits Actress Meghan Markle

VIDEO: Prince Harry Shows Off His Sporty Side on the Soccer Field

Meanwhile, we're searching for a new eligible bachelor to crush on.