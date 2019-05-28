Prince Harry's Model BFF Came to His Defense Over a Question About Baby Archie

Since Archie's birth, Prince Harry has had to step away from dad duties a few times for official royal duty, most recently to play polo for charity.

On Friday, he arrived in Rome to play a game of polo in support of the charity he founded, Sentebale. The event was meant to raise funds and awareness of the charity’s work supporting the mental health and well-being of young people whose lives have been affected by HIV in southern Africa, and the Duke of Sussex was joined by his longtime friend and professional polo player, Nacho Figueras.

During the event, Harry's friend, who also happens to be a hot Argentine model, was asked a question that implied that Harry had stepped away from too soon after Archie's birth: "Not many fathers go abroad within two weeks of the birth, any word on that from the mother?”

In a clip of the interview, Nacho promptly defended Prince Harry.

"That's an assumption that you're making,” he responded. “I am a father of four and sometimes, duty calls. This is 24 hours away from the house, I think he's doing just fine. He's a wonderful father. I'm very impressed and he's here for an amazing cause. So I think that's a ... I don't see that as a problem.”

In all fairness, Prince Harry has only been taking short trips away from Meghan Markle and Archie — like the one he took to the Netherlands (just an hour's flight away) a few days after Archie was born.

Over the weekend, Nacho also wrote a sweet Instagram post devoted to Harry, writing, "The world thinks they know everything about this man."

"I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, whether that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations."

Nacho was also in attendance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, where he looked like this:

In fact, he's a big supporter of Meghan and Harry's relationship, despite pesky rumors about Prince Harry's friends having an "issue" with her.

"This girl really rocks," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself handing her a trophy last year. "The more I know you the more I am convinced that you both found each other to change the world."

Nacho also, it seems, has jokes, as can be seen from his caption on this photo of himself third-wheeling the Sussexes.

In conclusion, we all deserve a friend like Nacho.