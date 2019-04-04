Prince Harry's Comments About Parenting Have Some People Furious
His interest in banning a certain video game is pushing social media users to the edge.
Guess whose potentially red-haired feminist baby won’t be playing Fortnite into the wee hours of the Windsor evening?
Prince Harry recently spoke of the “dangerous” powers of social media (a day after launching his and Meghan Markle’s own record-breaking Instagram account, mind you), calling it “more addictive than drugs,” before turning his attention to video game franchise Fortnite.
“In the interests of prevention there are things that are happening at the top that together all of us are slowly putting the pressure on,” he said during a visit to the London YMCA on Wednesday. “A game like Fortnite for instance may not be so good for children. Parents have got their hands up – they don’t know what to do about it.”
“It’s like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken,” he continued. “That game shouldn’t be allowed. Where is the benefit having that game your household? It’s created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible.”
And OK, sure, but isn’t that same argument true of every form of entertainment?
Well, unsurprisingly, social media users (and Fortnite players, of course) had some serious qualms about Harry’s call to action.
It bears mention that Harry is a game hunter — another pastime some might argue “shouldn’t be allowed.”