Prince Harry's Comments About Parenting Have Some People Furious

Prince Harry recently spoke of the “dangerous” powers of social media (a day after launching his and Meghan Markle’s own record-breaking Instagram account, mind you), calling it “more addictive than drugs,” before turning his attention to video game franchise Fortnite.

“In the interests of prevention there are things that are happening at the top that together all of us are slowly putting the pressure on,” he said during a visit to the London YMCA on Wednesday. “A game like Fortnite for instance may not be so good for children. Parents have got their hands up – they don’t know what to do about it.”

“It’s like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken,” he continued. “That game shouldn’t be allowed. Where is the benefit having that game your household? It’s created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible.”

And OK, sure, but isn’t that same argument true of every form of entertainment?

Well, unsurprisingly, social media users (and Fortnite players, of course) had some serious qualms about Harry’s call to action.

Prince Harry claiming Fortnite should be banned as it's too addictive?



Sorry but some people like games for escapism, relaxation and enjoyment.

Not everyone has the means to go wherever, whenever they want so rely on other means. — Mason (@TL_Mason) April 4, 2019

I don’t even like fortnite but prince harry’s opinions on it are a Bad Take. — katie🕷🕸 (@pancakextuesday) April 4, 2019

Not a fan of #Fortnite; never even played the game but #PrinceHarry could not be more out of touch trying to get it banned. We don't ban art, movies or music in this country; games should be no different. Don't become THAT royal that gives people a reason to dislike the monarchy. pic.twitter.com/z6HIqEMFEX — мαттнew мαrтιɴ (@matthewjmartin_) April 4, 2019

Prince Harry's ill-advised comments on addiction are unfounded and should be withdrawn.



The blanket assertion that social media is "more addictive than alcohol and drugs" is deeply irresponsible and sets a dangerous tone. We deserve better.https://t.co/vWBlWx7SRv — David Zendle (@davidzendle) April 4, 2019

It bears mention that Harry is a game hunter — another pastime some might argue “shouldn’t be allowed.”