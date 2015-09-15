Prince Harry Debuts Some Very Sexy Facial Hair on His 31st Birthday

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Rita Kokshanian
Sep 15, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Thirty-one looks good on Prince Harry. The fifth in line to the British throne is ringing in his 31st year today, and he was all smiles as he stepped out in Chicester to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. And while the royal redhead looked good in his flightsuit, there was something else about his appearance that caught our eye—his facial hair. It appears that in honor of his birthday, Prince Harry has given his razor a break in favor of some very sexy scruff. As if he didn't make us swoon enough already. 

And it appears the prince, who is a captain in the British military, was enjoying his day watching the Battle of Britain Flypast at the Goodwood Aerodrome. Kensington Palace took to Twitter to share several photos of the royal's activities. Keep reading to see them all: 

RELATED: See Prince Harry's Changing Looks in Honor of His 31st Birthday

