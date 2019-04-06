Prince Harry Almost Had to Sit Next to One of His Exes at the Our Planet Premiere in London

Prince Harry was *this close* to being put in a seriously awkward position at the screening of the Netflix series Our Planet in London earlier this week.

At the premiere, Harry's seat assignment was originally next to his ex, Love Island star Camilla Thurlow. While the pair dated nearly five years ago in 2015, we imagine it still would have been uncomfortable to sit in a dark movie theater and exchange pleasantries.

Cutting it close to the last second, event organizers flagged Harry and Camilla's connection and moved the reality star elsewhere and put Harry's dad, Prince Charles, in her place. “Nobody had realized the link between Harry and Camilla at first. But just before the event, it was flagged up and they had to quickly rearrange things," a source told The Sun.

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

"It would have been extremely embarrassing for them to bring Harry along and sit him right next to his ex," the insider continued. "His advisers would have been furious if they’d put him in that position."

It turns out Camilla wasn't the only one of Harry's exes at the event. Ellie Goulding also attended the star-studded series premiere, but ducked out early to avoid having to make small talk with Harry at the afterparty. "Ellie didn't stick around either, tellingly — she made a very quick exit before there was any chance of bumping into him," the same source explained to The Sun.

In case you weren't aware, Ellie and Harry had a hot and heavy make out session in 2016, but weren't exclusively a couple. Either way, crisis averted.