Prince Harry's Reportedly Inviting His Exes to His Wedding—Here’s Why They Might Not Go

Prince Harry doesn’t seem to harbor any hard feelings toward his exes. Before he met Meghan Markle, the royal had long relationships with two women: Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. And despite their splits, both of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends are expected to get invites when Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the aisle in May.

“I suspect that both of them will be invited. I think Harry is very close to both of them still,” royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, told InStyle.

Dave Benett/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Davy and Harry reportedly broke up because she wasn’t comfortable taking on the role of a working royal and didn’t want to leave her home country of South Africa. Despite the split, the two remained close, meeting up several times in the years following their breakup.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

And Bonas and Prince Harry ended their years-long romance because she wasn’t comfortable with all the media attention, according to reports. Nicholl says the different reasons behind the breakups will determine whether or not his ex-girlfriends accept the wedding invitations.

“I think that Chelsy will probably go. I’m not so sure about Cressida. I do know from some of the family members that I spoke to for the chapters in my book about Cressida that one of the things she hated, really hated, was the media attention,” Nicholl told InStyle.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“The whole duration of their relationship it was what she really struggled with. And she also confided that to me when we met one evening. She found it very difficult. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Cressida didn’t go to the wedding and if she doesn’t go, I don’t think that is a snub to Harry or a reflection of the fact that they’re not friends, because they are.”

“I think she’s got a lot of respect for Prince Harry, but it will be the media that will put her off and the inevitable comparisons with Meghan that I think Cressida would rather just not be a part of that whole media circus if she can have a choice in the matter,” Nicholl said.

So if we don’t see Harry’s ex on his wedding day, it might not be because of Markle: For Bonas, the inevitable media attention might not be worth the night out. Considering how uncomfortable Davy was with the idea of becoming a duchess, we wouldn’t be surprised if she followed suit.