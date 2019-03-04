Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend Just Had a Full-On Photo Shoot at Kensington Palace

Actress Jenna Coleman recently spent the day at her ex Prince Harry's house, but it's not what you think. The brunette beauty, who graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar UK, posed for pictures throughout Kensington Palace for the magazine's shoot.

On Instagram, Bazaar UK notes that it's the first time a cover shoot has ever taken place inside the storied castle. And in one snapshot, Harry's ex looks absolutely stunning in a black ball gown while holding a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (fitting) in the palace's courtyard.

It could be super awkward to have an ex-girlfriend roaming the halls of your home, but we're guessing Meghan and Harry weren't there during Jenna's shoot, considering their busy schedules before baby.

However, the pair recently did have an uncomfortable run-in at Soho House in October. "Harry had to walk straight past Jenna to get to his and Meghan’s table," a source told Vanity Fair.

"It was pretty awkward and some of the other guests were commenting on it. Jenna looked down while Harry looked straight ahead, while Meghan didn’t seem to notice," the insider continued. "She sat through breakfast with a smile on her face, but Harry looked a bit uncomfortable. He’d been super friendly saying hi to everyone, but he didn’t even acknowledge Jenna."

It's rumored that Harry began to pursue Jenna in 2015 around the same time as her now-boyfriend, Tom Hughes. But, despite his royal status, Harry wasn't able to win her over. "She had texts and date requests coming in from both of them. She ended up going for Tom over Harry," a friend told VF. "I guess she knew she had more in common with a fellow actor. Tom was really into Jenna and they hit it off."

Everything happens for a reason, right?