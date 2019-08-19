Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Is Engaged to Another Guy Named Harry

Prince Harry’s (amicable) ex, actress and model Cressida Bonas, is engaged.

The 30-year-old, who dated the royal between 2012 and 2014, has landed a Harry of her own: Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

The proposal appears to have taken place stateside, in Nantucket, Mass. Wentworth-Stanley posted a photo of the newly engaged couple in a field with the caption, “We getting married ,” a unique circular diamond surrounded by a halo of rubies and a second tier of diamonds flanking Bonas’s ring finger.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bonas actually initially dated Wentworth-Stanley before she took up with Prince Harry. They reunited a couple years ago.

And Bonas isn’t the only half of the couple to share a royal connection. Wentworth-Stanley’s stepfather is reportedly Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin. Oh, and he also has business dealings with Prince William … ?

Bonas attended Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, so it seems likely a save-the-date will be making its way to Frogmore in the coming months.