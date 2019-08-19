Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Is Engaged to Another Guy Named Harry
Prepare to feel extreme ring envy.
Prince Harry’s (amicable) ex, actress and model Cressida Bonas, is engaged.
The 30-year-old, who dated the royal between 2012 and 2014, has landed a Harry of her own: Harry Wentworth-Stanley.
The proposal appears to have taken place stateside, in Nantucket, Mass. Wentworth-Stanley posted a photo of the newly engaged couple in a field with the caption, “We getting married ,” a unique circular diamond surrounded by a halo of rubies and a second tier of diamonds flanking Bonas’s ring finger.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Bonas actually initially dated Wentworth-Stanley before she took up with Prince Harry. They reunited a couple years ago.
And Bonas isn’t the only half of the couple to share a royal connection. Wentworth-Stanley’s stepfather is reportedly Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin. Oh, and he also has business dealings with Prince William … ?
Bonas attended Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, so it seems likely a save-the-date will be making its way to Frogmore in the coming months.