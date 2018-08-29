Prince Harry's Boarding School Dorm Was Filled with Bikini-Clad Ladies — and We Have the Photos to Prove It

A lifetime ago (as in before he met Meghan and we found a new couple to ship), a young Prince Harry attended boarding school at Eton College, the elite Windsor prep school which boasts famous alumni (aka “old Etonians”) like Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne, George Orwell, and (of course) Prince William.

Back in 2003, presumable Harry’s senior year, a bunch of professional photos were taken of the prince on campus, and they’re Incredible with a capital “I.”

We got a glimpse of his theatrical side (apparently Meghan Markle isn’t the only royal who dabbles in the arts):

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/Getty Images

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

He once bent it like Beckham (and Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm, if we want to update the reference a bit):

Getty Images

Though you may assume the royal life doesn’t quite lend itself to the learning of basic life skills, rest assured: Prince Harry knows how to make a mean piece of toast:

Tim Graham/Getty Images

And though school can get lonely for someone of such status, Harry made a few loyal (though rather reserved) friends:

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/Getty Images

Now, for the main attraction, welcome to Harry’s dorm room. Allow your eye to wander to the massive boombox, the decade-defining mandala wall hanging, and the sweet framed photo of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Now, take a closer look:

Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Note the, uh, semi-nude ladies at the top left — such a teenage boy!

But oh, for the crème de la crème, please enjoy this close-up of Harry’s wall hanging, which he decorated with more bikini-clad babes, and, as a focal point: our lady of Hollywood, Halle Berry.

Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Meghan, please tell us this Halle Berry collage remains somewhere in the depths of the royal attic.