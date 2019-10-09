Wait, Why Is Prince Harry Hanging Out With Ed Sheeran?

When you talk about Prince Harry, typically Meghan Markle isn't too far from the conversation. But it looks like Harry has been spending time with another celebrity lately.

A new clip on the official Sussex Royal Instagram reveals that Harry has been hanging out with another famous ginger: none other than Ed Sheeran.

The duo are apparently working together on a special project in honor of World Mental Health Day, if the clip's accompanying hashtag is enough of a clue to go by.

Ed Sheeran is seen walking up to Prince Harry's door, with the royal swiftly answering. The pair shake hands, and Sheeran asks Harry if he minds if he "brings the cameras in."

"Of course, yeah, come on in," Harry replies, as the clip fades to black. It's unclear if the video was shot at Harry's home in Frogmore Cottage, but the scene certainly seems like it might be meant for more of a cozy, home setting if the goal is to discuss mental health.

The accompanying caption reads "Coming soon...@teddysphotos," tagging Ed Sheeran's personal Instagram account. The full video will likely be launching tomorrow, October 10.

Mental health is an important topic for the royal family, including Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The two royal couples (including Harry, of course) worked together to lend their voiceovers for a new PSA video created by Public Health England.

The video, which also featured stars Gillian Anderson and Glenn Close, was part of the Every Mind Matters program, and focused on simple ways to help everyone take charge of their mental health, be it through making actionable plans for change or simply taking part in additional forms of self-care.

"There are things we can do," Meghan says in the video, reassuring viewers that there are indeed ways to cope with stress. “From today, there’s a new way to help turn things around. Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health."

We don't know what Harry and Ed have up their sleeves just yet, but we're ready to see the results of their hang sesh, especially if it's for a great cause.