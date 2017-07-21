Prince Harry Decorated Cupcakes Blindfolded While Launching a Brain Injury Program 

Prince Harry seems to be in the habit of making British citizens smile, and we are here for it.

The royal spent Thursday afternoon in England at the Headway Charity Center, which works to improve life for survivors of brain injuries, but this was no normal gathering. No, Prince Harry was there to spend time with survivors of brain injuries and make them laugh... with the help of some cupcakes.

Prince Harry was blindfolded and worked in a kitchen to decorate a batch of cupcakes, but it wasn't as easy as it sounds. He did the exercise to try and better understand the struggles that some brain injury patients have to live with on a daily basis.

While the cupcakes certainly made the patients happy, Prince Harry was visiting for other good reasons too. He was there to help launch a new Brain Injury Identity Card initiative. The program gives identification cards to brain injury survivors that are designed to help police identify them and help them receive support.

VIDEO: Prince Harry Shows Off His Sporty Side

"Many people are assumed to be drunk as a result of having slurred speech or an unsteady gait, with attempts to explain the effects of their brain injury often being ignored," said Peter McCabe, Chief Executive of Headway in a press release.

Prince Harry seems to agree with him there.

“This surely is a life-changing moment for people with a traumatic brain injury, whether or not they ever get arrested," Prince Harry said. “It can be quite terrifying if you’re by yourself being accused of something you haven’t done. This card is a saving grace for you guys and for the police as well.”

RELATED: Princess Charlotte Is Wearing Prince Harry’s Hand-Me-Down Shoes in Poland

The royal succeeded in giving both practical and tasty gifts in the same trip. We'd say that's a win-win.