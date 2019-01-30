Prince Harry Just Gave the Sweetest Speech About His Future as a Father

With only a couple of months left until Baby Sussex's arrival, Prince Harry is already considering the challenges his child will face in the future.

During a visit at Lancaster House in London on Wednesday, Harry met with the young leaders of the Commonwealth to discuss his concerns about impending fatherhood in a powerful speech that proves he's going to be a great dad.

"As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation,” Harry told the crowd, according to Entertainment Tonight. "The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it’s by change.”

Harry also referenced the other Commonwealth countries he and his wife, Meghan Markle, visited this fall, after announcing they were expecting their first baby.

"In all of these places, it’s been incredibly humbling to see how young people like yourselves are creating innovative and clever solutions to the diverse challenges you face — whether it be better mental health for everyone, eradicating extreme poverty and improving access to education for girls, or highlighting the very real effects and daily battles of climate change,” he said.

The Duke continued his impassioned speech by highlighting the significance of mental health — a focus that is near and dear to his heart. "All health is interconnected — our mental health, our planet’s health, the health of our communities,” he said. "We do no survive, and certainly do not thrive without the acknowledgment and understanding that in addressing one problem, we are paradoxically solving another.”

