People Are Convinced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expanding Their Family for the Most Insane Reason

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot (and, well, before, if we’re being honest) there’s been speculation that a new royal tot is on the way. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed their interest in having children, and judging by the speed of their relationship thus far, pretty much no one would be surprised if the palace announced they were expecting.

So it wasn’t the assumption that Meghan and Harry were gearing up for their first child that caught us off-guard, but rather the latest reason people think so.

Prince Harry’s 2017 RS6 Avant Audi was recently listed on Auto Trader for £71,900 (around $93,700), and people (namely, Auto Trader Editorial Director Erin Baker) take this is an indicator that the Duke and Duchess are preparing to upgrade to a family model.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

In a press release, Baker wrote, “The Audi RS6 Avant is one of the fastest estate cars on the market doing 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds, and it has a roaring exhaust to excite any petrol head. The car boasts a 17 reg and low mileage, so it begs the questions why is the Prince selling so soon? Maybe he's on the market for a bigger family car … “

OK, Erin, we catch your not-so-subtle drift. But here’s the thing: Meghan and Harry are literal royalty—would it really be so outlandish for them to have multiple cars? Plus, the Sussexes don’t really strike us as the minivan type …

As for why, then, Harry is selling the car, we’re fresh out of answers. Maybe he just doesn’t like it? Maybe a Bentley is more his speed (pun intended)? We really don’t know, but family planning seems like a lofty conclusion to jump to.