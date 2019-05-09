Prince Harry Wore an "I Am Daddy" Jacket and We're Screaming

Prince Harry may have had to step away from dad duties for a royal engagement, but he's keeping baby Archie (literally) close to his heart.

A day after showing off his newborn son to the world, The Duke of Sussex arrived in the Netherlands on Thursday for a planned appearance to visit The Hague, where he launched the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.

Along the way, it seems like he couldn't help but let everyone know that he is a proud dad, embracing his new role with a monogrammed Invictus jacket reading, "I AM DADDY."

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The jacket was most likely a custom made gift, and during his appearance, Princess Margriet of the Netherlands also gifted the new dad with a tiny, adorable Invictus onesie to bring home to his newborn son.

Have you ever seen joy this pure?:

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry was originally set to fly to the Netherlands for a two-day trip, but it was later announced that the trip would be delayed, and he would only be flying in for one day — fueling speculation at the time that his and Meghan Markle's baby was soon to arrive. Sure enough, baby Archie arrived earlier this week, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented him during a photo op at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

According to CNN, Prince Harry was asked if he would be bringing Archie to the Invictus Games in 2020, but replied, "I've no idea."