Goals: Prince Harry and Barack Obama Hung Out Today

Please let this turn into a full-blown bromance.

This morning, former President Barack Obama visited Kensington Palace, where he sat down to chat with none other than Prince Harry. The two gents were practically matching in their white shirt-, no-tie looks, and we can't help but hope they hit it off.

Obama is currently traveling around Europe to promote the work of the Obama Foundation. The former president spent some time in Berlin earlier in the week, before making a stop in the U.K. this weekend. Prince Harry was more than happy to host Obama at Kensington Palace, and according to an Instagram post, the two men "discussed a range of shared interests including support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations."

VIDEO: Prince Harry on Girlfriend Meghan Markle

Prince Harry hosted former US President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace today. They discussed a range of shared interests including support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations. They also discussed this week's terrorist attack in Manchester, with President Obama offering his condolences to the victims and support for those recovering from injuries. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 27, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

The duo also discussed the terrorist attack that took place at an Ariana Grande concert earlier in the week. According to the 'Gram, Obama offered "condolences to the victims and support for those recovering from injuries."

The former Commander in Chief took to Twitter after his visit to thank Prince Harry for the hospitality, writing that it was "good to see my friend Prince Harry in London."

Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack. https://t.co/7azv4BV2Nt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2017

RELATED: Barack Obama Discusses Democracy in Berlin: "We Can't Hide Behind a Wall"

We wish we could have been a fly on the wall during this visit!