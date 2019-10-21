Prince Harry Finally Addressed His Rumored Rift with Prince William

Prince Harry has just spoken out for the first time about his rumored rift with brother Prince William.

In the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, interviewer Tom Bradby asked Prince Harry, "there's been a lot of talk in the press about rifts with your brother, how much of that is true?"

After a short laugh, Harry responded, "Part of this role and this job and this family being under the pressure that it's under, stuff happens. But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him as I know he'll always be there for me."

'As brothers you have good days, you have bad days'



Prince Harry says the 'majority of stuff' written about his relationship with his brother William is 'created out of nothing' and adds: 'I love him dearly' #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/GWs5KfuovM pic.twitter.com/bW7GVALZR6 — ITV News (@itvnews) October 20, 2019

It's been reported that Prince Harry and Prince William had a falling out, and that the relationship has been strained. Rumors about "tension" between the brothers date back to the end of last year, and earlier this year, they split royal households and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got their own staff and started their own joint Instagram separate from William and Kate Middleton.

Harry added that he and William "don't see each other as much as we used to, because we're so busy, but I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days."

In the documentary, which aired in the U.K. on Sunday and will air in the U.S. on ABC on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan opened up about the pressures of royal life under the strain of negative press.

"I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging," Meghan said. "I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile."