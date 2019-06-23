Prince George's Teacher Is Marrying Prince William's Best Friend

Soon, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will reprise their roles as pageboy and bridesmaid in yet another wedding. But this time around, it's not exactly a royal affair, as George's (and soon-to-be Charlotte's) teacher at Thomas's Battersea is marrying one of Prince William's closest friends.

According to The Sunday Times, Thomas van Straubenzee – who is also Charlotte's godfather — recently proposed to assistant head teacher Lucy Lanigan-O'Keefe. And while it's unclear how the pair met, reporter Roya Nikkhah says "nobody would be surprised if Prince William or his wife, Kate, were involved" in the matchmaking process.

Wedding details are minimal at this point, but it's confirmed that Will will be standing up in the ceremony — alongside his children — as an usher and he may even make a speech.

Thomas and his brother Charlie have been longtime friends of Will and Harry, and their close bond goes way back to their days at boarding school in Berkshire. Last August, Harry attended Charlie's wedding to Daisy Jenks, however, George and Charlotte were given a break from being bridal attendants at this particular ceremony.

If they haven't already, Thomas and Lucy better book the mini royals's services soon, as Princess Beatrice is reportedly getting serious with her new boyfriend and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and an engagement may be on the horizon.

Looks like it's going to be another busy wedding season ahead for the Cambridge children.