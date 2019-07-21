Prince George's Personality Is Showing in His Sixth Birthday Portraits

Happy Birthday, Prince George!

While the future king doesn't turn six until tomorrow, Kensington Palace released three portraits ahead of the young royal's special day. And it's clear that George is developing his own personality from the candid snaps taken by his mother, Kate Middleton.

Looking laid-back in an England soccer jersey, George smiles wide for the camera in his family's garden. In another, he lays on the lawn and holds his chest as he laughs, revealing that he's missing a few baby teeth.

Meanwhile, the final snap George takes a more serious approach with his pose while wearing a dark green polo and blue and white striped shorts.

According to The Sun, George loves being outdoors, which may be why he chose Kensington Palace's garden as the photo shoot's location. "Considering the huge wealth and privilege at his disposal, some people might be surprised to hear that George’s favorite things are spending time with his mum, cooking pizzas from scratch and pottering about in the garden,” a source said. “The Prince of Wales, his grandad, has been particularly delighted to see how George has taken to nature and the great outdoors.”

For the official festivities, it's reported that George and his family are celebrating his six years on earth with a tropical getaway to the private island of Mustique. Not too shabby for a prince...