Prince George's School Lunches Are Seriously Fit for a King

Prince George isn’t exactly the typical student—I mean he’s third in line to the throne, for one. Regardless, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are doing their best to give the little prince a somewhat normal upbringing.
George, 4, started school at Thomas’s Battersea last Thursday, and it was just like any mere mortal’s first day—aside from the trail of paparazzi following him and his royal dad, of course.
In the past week, we’ve kept a close watch on all things Prince George (He’s not allowed to have a best friend! He likes model cars!). The latest in the saga has to do with his diet, which I assure you is more satisfying than yours.
Thomas Battersea’s posts a mock-up menu for their cafeteria online, and it’s pretty incredible. According to the site, they stick to a three-week menu cycle, which adapts to the given season—“We offer lighter lunches during the lighter days and more substantial meals when the days turn cold.”
This caf is no match for a picky eater: There are tons of options for students (and they literally ALL sound delicious). Here are a few examples of what the young royal might eat in a day—for the least FOMO potential, we recommend reading this after lunch.
If you know a 4-year-old who can identify and pronounce the above meals, we foresee a Mensa membership in his or her future.
Can’t forget dessert! Students are treated to a daily sweet, which includes a freshly baked Portuguese egg custard tart with strawberries, or perhaps a freshly prepared chocolate and courgette sponge with organic custard (YUM).
We finished up our schooling a while ago, but this menu would seriously make us consider re-enrolling.