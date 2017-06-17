Prince George and Princess Charlotte Stole the Spotlight at Queen's Bday

What better way to start the weekend than with a sighting of the too-cute royal children?

Today is the annual Trooping the Colour celebration in honor of Queen Elizabeth's birthday, and the whole family had a picture perfect moment on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. While everyone looked sharp for the important event, Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the spotlight (per usual) with their adorable antics.

For the highly anticipated event, Kate Middleton went with a bright pink ensemble, including a stunning Alexander McQueen dress and matching hat by Jane Taylor, and her mini-me daughter wore a sweet pink polka dot dress with white socks and dark pink Mary Janes. Not to be outdone, Prince George sported a collared shirt and red suspenders, while his father, Prince William, wore his military uniform, as is tradition.

While 4-year-old Prince George has attended a few of these big parades, this is only the second time his 2-year-old sister has taken part in the festivities. However, both the royal children handled themselves like seasoned pros, waving to the crowds from the balcony and staring up in awe as the Royal Air Force flew overhead. The two little ones look positively delighted by the whole display, and Princess Charlotte even stood on her own for part of it!

Today The Queen and other members of The Royal Family attended Trooping the Colour – The Queen’s birthday parade. Before The Trooping took place, The Queen led a minute's silence for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. After, The British Army had finished the military ceremony, The Queen joined members of The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force Red Arrow display. 📷PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

The royal children are simply adorable—and so well-behaved! We're betting the Queen is pretty proud of her little grandchildren.