Prince George and Princess Charlotte Just Added Another Royal Wedding to Their Schedule

Forget the bride and groom. This year, it’s Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, that have managed to steal the show at royal weddings. Remember their cameo on Harry and Meghan’s big day? Cuteee. Now, the famous siblings have several months to prepare to star in another just-as-lavish event.

According to the Express, Princess Eugenie of York, their second cousin, has asked them to join her in the official ceremony at her and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding in October. Specifically, Charlotte will “lead” the flower girls while George will act as a page boy, something both of them are pretty familiar with.

On Harry and Meghan’s big day, George helped bridesmaid Zalie Warren (Prince Harry’s goddaughter and the child of his good friends, Zoe and Jake Warren) keep her cool after bursting into tears and having a “meltdown,” while Charlotte kept the group in check, making sure they followed protocol before walking down the aisle. “There was one girl who wanted to go and [Charlotte] said, ‘No you can’t go yet. We have to wait until we are asked.’ She was really organized,” a guest told People.

Getty Images

Getty Images

George also served as a page boy for his aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017. While Eugenie has yet to announce her maid of honor, her October 12 wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle (same venue as Harry and Meghan’s) will follow royal protocol in that the bridesmaids and page boys (like George) are all basically children.

Considering Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice never fail to give us a good hat moment, we’re calling it now: this wedding will double as the fascinator Olympics.