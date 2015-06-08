These Three New Photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Make Your Day—Plus, Shop Their Cute Outfits  

Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
Kelsey Glein
Jun 08, 2015 @ 11:30 am

Now this is the right way to kick off the week. After releasing the first photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Saturday, the British Royal Family shared three additional images of the tiny siblings—and we can't handle how adorable the duo is.

Taken by the Duchess of Cambridge (a.k.a. their mom Kate Middleton), Kensington Palace tweeted out the images with the caption: "Prince George and Princess Charlotte together at home #WelcomeToTheFamily." The brother and sister sport the same charming ensembles in each of the pictures, George in a piped collared shirt and shorts by Rachel Riley ($159, rachelriley.com), and Charlotte in an Irulea sweater and top set ($262, irulea.com).

Talk about cuteness overload! Check out all of the photos below.

Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
instagram / kensingtonroyal

