Darling! See Prince George Cuddling Princess Charlotte in Their First Sibling Pic

Stop the presses! The British Royal Family has just released new images of Prince George and Princess Charlotte shot by none other than the Duchess of Cambridge (aka mom Kate Middleton). Mommy nabbed a good one for the family's official Instagram feed @kensingtonroyal: Georgie is sweetly cradling Charlotte in a photo that was taken mid-May. It's also the first image taken together of the royal siblings. (The post came with this caption: "We're delighted to share the first photo of Prince George with his little sister Princess Charlotte. #WelcomeToTheFamily.")

The shot above is the first of four photos that will be released today—they really know how to keep us tuned in! And already taking after her chubby-cheeked bro (who is apparently into pajama dressing like we are with his piped shirt above), Princess Charlotte is already a budding baby fashion influencer in a sweet knit sweater with ruffled collar.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte together at home. #WelcomeToTheFamily Photograph copyright of HRH The Duchess of Cambridge / @kensingtonroyal A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 6, 2015 at 2:05pm PDT

