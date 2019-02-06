Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have a Surprisingly Adult Hobby

Though the idea of being royal-born may conjure images of literal toddlers in tiaras and 5-year-olds ordering filet mignon like it's chicken nuggets, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are here to upend those visions.

During a visit to Lavender Primary School on Tuesday, Kate Middleton opened up about her children, revealing that they help her in the kitchen. “She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her,” chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, Matthew Kleiner-Mann, shared.

The tots’ dish of choice? “Cheesy pasta.” Kleiner-Mann said that the Duchess of Cambridge and her eldest cook as a team. “One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff,” he explained.

Image zoom Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Middleton told the students at Lavender Primary that Princess Charlotte “loves olives,” which is certainly a distinguished taste for a 3-year-old. Perhaps a culinary future awaits?

The Duchess used her visit, in conjunction with Children’s Mental Health Week, to elucidate the connection between healthy eating and mental and emotional health. “It’s interesting how food and energy and how you feel work together,” she said, “It’s amazing the connection between physical and mental well-being.”

The Duchess of Cambridge joins Ms McGrath and Year 6 pupils for a food diary activity, which focusses on the links between food choices and mood and feelings. #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek pic.twitter.com/n1JC0lkt6W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 5, 2019

RELATED: Kate Middleton Channels Jackie Kennedy in Bright Green Shift Dress

Amen, Kate. Though we probably won’t be celebrating Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped box of olives, her sentiment is definitely something to think about going forward.