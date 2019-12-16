Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Reportedly Making Their Christmas Debut

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might not be making the royals' Christmas celebrations this year, but all hope is not lost.

The Sun reports the eldest Cambridge children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are set to join the royals for church for the first time this year.

"It will be so sweet. George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they’re both on good form on the day," a royal source told the outlet. "It’s the picture all royal fans want to see. The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage [...] William and Kate didn’t want to expose their children too early, but they feel they’re old enough now."

The source also hinted that having two adorable children attend the annual Sandringham walk might help alleviate some of the negative press the royal family has endured in light of Prince Andrew's scandal.

"After all the negative focus on Prince Andrew, these pictures will also emphasize the positive future of the Royal Family," the source said. "Ultimately it’s the Queen who decides who does what on Christmas Day as it is a formal engagement. So perhaps she is conscious that this is a positive way in which to change the narrative."

According to the Sunday Times, Prince Andrew will appear at Sandringham with his family, in his first public appearance since his disastrous BBC interview.

At 18 months old, Prince Louis is a little too young for the festivities, and according to The Sun, will be home with Kate's parents. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a break from royal duties, reportedly spending time with her mother in the U.S., and likely won't be back in time for the holidays.