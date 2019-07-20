Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Already BFFs with Baby Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first-born child, Archie Harrison, may only be two months old, but he already has quite the social life. In addition to attending celebrity polo matches, his own christening, and taking photo calls, the newborn has also manged to squeeze in a few private play dates with his cousins, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

And the Cambridge children are especially taken with their newest family member, according to Us Weekly. "They dote on him,” a source told the publication. “Charlotte treats Meghan and Harry’s son like a little doll and is always asking after him.”

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Last week's polo outing was the first time where we saw all of Kate Middleton and Prince William's children interact with Archie in public. Though, George and Charlotte seemed more amused with a soccer ball and polo mallet than their cousin — who stayed in his mom's arms the entire match — their brother Prince Louis hung out with the two-month-old and his Aunt Meghan, modeling a pair of sunglasses and making a silly faces at them.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meanwhile, at the Trooping the Colour in June, Archie made a low-key cameo to "meet some of his cousins," but decided to sit out the balcony photo-op.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Meghan and Kate were putting their rumored feud behind them, as they're now bonding over motherhood. “Babies are a great leveler,” royal commenter Victoria Arbiter explained to People. “The minute you’re bonding over your stories and sleepless nights, suddenly all the stuff that mattered before doesn’t matter anymore.”

We're hoping that means more royal-bonding time for Archie and his cousins.