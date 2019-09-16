Prince George Reportedly Has Playdates at Kensington Palace

It sounds like Prince George is a pretty popular kid at school.

According to a report from The Sun, the young prince has been making plenty of friends at Thomas's Battersea, and has even invited a few of them over for playdates, like any regular six-year-old. The only difference, of course, being that his playdates are at Kensington Palace.

“Kate and William are delighted that George is getting on so well at school and that he’s made friends," a source told the outlet. "And just like any normal child, he has invited a few of his mates on playdates. It’s just that most schoolkids don’t go somewhere like Kensington Palace to see their friends out of lessons."

Of course, any guests at the Palace do have to go through a screening process for security reasons.

“It is wonderful for them – and their parents – to go to such a beautiful and historic palace and have the run of the place," the source added. “But it does involve a bit more planning than a normal playdate, as everyone visiting the palace has to be security vetted.”

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Prince George returned to school along with Princess Charlotte, who was starting her first year at Thomas's Battersea.

And since both George and Charlotte are reportedly already BFFs with baby Archie, one can only hope for a Cambridge-Sussex playdate once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son is old enough.