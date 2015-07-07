Prince George Is Having the Most Adorable Summer

It's official: 2015 is the summer of Prince George. After staying under the radar earlier in the year, the young royal has been busy fulfilling his annual quota of adorableness the past few months.

The little prince started off very strong in May when he arrived at St. Mary's hospital in London to meet his baby sister, and he's kept the momentum going, making memorable appearances at a Trooping the Colour ceremony, a charity polo match, and most recently Princess Charlotte's christening.

With his second birthday on the horizon, reflect on George's busy summer by checking out all of his memorable moments in our gallery.

PHOTOS: The Many (Adorable) Angles of Prince George of Cambridge