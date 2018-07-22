Prince George's Smile Is Contagious in His Official Fifth Birthday Portrait

Happy birthday, Prince George!

Today, the future King of England turns five, and to celebrate half a decade of life, his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, followed tradition by releasing a new photo of their son. George, who is often overshadowed by his sassy little sister, Princess Charlotte, was the star of the snap with a smile so wide, you can't help but crack a grin in return.

The photo of George leaning up against a brick wall in the garden of the Clarence House was captured by Matt Porteous. The royal photographer took the picture of the five-year-old after the christening of his baby brother, Prince Louis, on July 9.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s fifth birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

For his official fifth birthday portrait, George wore a white button-down with blue piping and navy shorts by Amaia. Just like his mother, the tot is an advocate of recycling outfits, as he sported his exact ensemble from this year's Trooping the Colour.

At five years old, the little royal already has his own distinct personality. At aunt Meghan Markle's wedding this summer, George showed his sensitive side by stopping a bridesmaid's meltdown, comforting two-year-old Zalie Warren, as she burst into tears. And, he's also a little shy, which we saw a glimpse of during his first day at school.

But most importantly, he's just your average kid enjoying life.