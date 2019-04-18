Prince George Has an Incredibly Hip Nickname at School

Though Prince George is, you know, a Prince, he’s not immune to all the regular trappings of childhood — he still goes to school, and though Gary Janetti would beg to differ, he even has some non-royal friends.

According to a parent at George’s south London school, Thomas’s Battersea, the lil’ Prince is “very popular and has lots of friends, and there’s very little fuss made about who he is.” Kate Middleton and Prince William even drop him off in the mornings and “are always very friendly.”

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

“William particularly loves to have a chat with some of the other parents and he works out with some of the mums at the Harbour Club after drop off. He’s very chatty and amiable,” the source continued.

And though, yes, George is royalty and will likely one day be the King, right now he’s 5 and “His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge” is kind of a mouthful for the Paw Patrol set. So, in lieu of getting all political, his friends call him “P.G.” — as in, Prince George. Hip, no? We’re a little surprised his nickname isn’t Archie, as he has apparently been telling strangers on the street, but this one certainly makes more sense.

RELATED: Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have a Surprisingly Adult Hobby

Princess Charlotte is expected to join her brother at Thomas’s Battersea in the fall, so perhaps she’ll earn a cool nickname, too (though we fear “P.C.” has already been taken, a couple times).