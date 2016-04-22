Prince George Plays with the Obamas in His PJs and We Can’t Handle the Cuteness

Just when you thought Prince George couldn’t get any cuter, he’ll melt your heart in these latest pictures. President Obama and the First Lady are at Kensington Palace for an official visit with the Royals, and the adorable prince met the Obamas—in a monogrammed robe and smoking slippers, no less.

The 2-year-old played on his rocking horse, a gift from the Obamas at his birth, in the heartwarming photos. His parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, look on and applaud, while President Obama can’t take his eyes off the little guy (can you blame him?). Looking fresh off of a nap, George was the best dressed in the room in a plaid pajama set, complete with matching robe and slippers.

Prince George thanks @BarackObama for his rocking horse, given to him when he was born A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 22, 2016 at 12:58pm PDT

Prince George meets The President and First Lady of the United States. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 22, 2016 at 12:57pm PDT

Earlier in the day, we saw photos from the Obamas cocktail hour, where they chatted with Prince Harry and the duke and duchess before dinner at Kensington Palace.

The Duchess and Prince Harry chat with the First Lady before dinner at Kensington Palace A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 22, 2016 at 12:03pm PDT

The Duke chats with the President of the United States before dinner at Kensington Palace A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 22, 2016 at 12:02pm PDT

It’s official: This royal visit can’t get any more precious.