Prince George Plays with the Obamas in His PJs and We Can’t Handle the Cuteness

Just when you thought Prince George couldn’t get any cuter, he’ll melt your heart in these latest pictures. President Obama and the First Lady are at Kensington Palace for an official visit with the Royals, and the adorable prince met the Obamas—in a monogrammed robe and smoking slippers, no less.
The 2-year-old played on his rocking horse, a gift from the Obamas at his birth, in the heartwarming photos. His parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, look on and applaud, while President Obama can’t take his eyes off the little guy (can you blame him?). Looking fresh off of a nap, George was the best dressed in the room in a plaid pajama set, complete with matching robe and slippers.
Earlier in the day, we saw photos from the Obamas cocktail hour, where they chatted with Prince Harry and the duke and duchess before dinner at Kensington Palace.
It’s official: This royal visit can’t get any more precious.