Prince George Steals the Show in the Royal Family’s Latest Released Portrait

Hang onto your hats because this might just be the most adorable official royal photo yet. Just days before Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday, the world was given a treat in the form of major cheeks and precious knee socks.

In a shot released on Tuesday, but taken last summer, four generations of the British monarchy are depicted posing in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. Prince George, 2, unquestionably steals the spotlight with his rosy cheeked smile and smart ensemble. The little royal is holding dad Prince William’s hand, as he stands on foam blocks to reach optimal picture-taking height. Her Majesty (aka “Gan-Gan”) and grandfather Prince Charles are seated on the opposite side.

RELATED: The Reason Why Prince George Isn't in India Is Hilarious

The Royal Mail is turning the latest family portrait into a set of four limited-edition first class 54 pence stamps (about 78 U.S. cents each) on a single sheet that costs 3.49 British pounds (about $5 U.S). You can preorder the stamps on the Royal Mail’s website or in post offices across the U.K. starting April 21.