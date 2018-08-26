Prince George, 5, Spends the Weekend in Scotland for a Grouse Hunt

Prince George is growing up so fast right before our very eyes. Before he returns to school this fall, the young royal is ticking off a milestone that he will be able to brag about to his peers in the classroom.

This weekend, George’s parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as his siblings, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, headed to grandma’s house (well, technically, it’s a castle) in Scotland for his first grouse shoot.

This is George’s first time joining the adults on the hunt at the young age of five years old. It may seem a little strange to bring a toddler along for a hunting excursion, but hey, it’s royal tradition — anything goes.

According to royal correspondent Emily Andrews, Kate took George on his first outing with the grown-ups, and he also joined them for lunch.

Kate, William, George, Charlotte & Louis are spending this weekend at Balmoral with HM. George was taken to his first grouse shoot on Friday by Kate, with the Queen, Charles, Edward, Sophie, Louise & James, Anne, Zara & Mike Tindall joining for lunch.Quite the family fun!(2017📷) pic.twitter.com/I8cj1OGCB6 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) August 26, 2018

This morning, the entire family was photographed on their way to Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk.

And while aunt Meghan and uncle Harry were not in attendance for the festivities this weekend, Markle visited the Scottish estate last year before the couple announced their engagement.

Soak up these last days of summer, George. The first day of school will be here before you know it!