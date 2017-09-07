Prince George Heads to His First Day of School Sans Mom Kate Middleton

On Thursday morning, an adorably nervous Prince George kept his chin up as he headed to his very first day of school without his mom, Kate Middleton.

With the Duchess of Cambridge, who has been suffering from severe morning sickness in light of her third pregnancy, at home, the 4-year-old was accompanied by his dad, Prince William, for his first classes at Thomas's Battersea.

A statement released by a Kensington Palace spokesperson to People confirmed rumors that the expectant mom would be unable to see George off at the prep school. "Unfortunately The Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned."

Clutching his dad's hand, the little tot put on a brave face and gave us some major back-to-school fashion inspiration, arriving at the London-area institution in a too-cute "summer uniform." The young royal was ready to tackle his studies, wearing a light blue button-up shirt paired with navy shorts and a matching sweater embossed with the school's emblem.

We're sending the youngster our best wishes on his first day!