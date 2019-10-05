Prince George's Facial Expressions While Cheering on His Favorite Soccer Team Are Meme-Worthy

Prince George is huge soccer fan, and, in case you weren't aware, the young royal is here to remind you with a collection of meme-worthy photos of himself cheering in the stands.

On Saturday, the eldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William attended a match between Aston Villa and Norwich City along with his parents and sister, Princess Charlotte. Wearing an Aston Villa jersey, George was the ultimate mini mascot for his favorite team.

Image zoom Stephen Pond/Getty Images

During the game, George was spotted bouncing up and down in his seat with glee, as the action unfolded on the field.

Meanwhile, other photos and video clips show the prince intently focused on the match one moment, and then clapping with so much excitement in the next frame.

Image zoom Stephen Pond/Getty Images

His reactions are just TOO. MUCH.

In the end, George's enthusiasm paid off, and Aston Villa defeated their rivals 5-1, and the Birmingham-based team gave a social media shout-out to the future king. “You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness,” they wrote on Twitter.

This summer, George first gave us a clue that he was interested in the sport when he tried his skill at the game and kicked a ball around with Charlotte during a family outing at a charity polo match. Shortly after, he wore an England National Soccer Team jersey in his birthday portraits.

But after today's shenanigans, he has officially convinced us to go to a soccer game, stat!