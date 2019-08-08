Prince George in a Captain's Hat Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Week

What’s cuter than a toothless 6-year-old soaking up the final weeks of summer on the bough of a boat in full nautical garb? We’re drawing a blank bigger than the one where Prince George’s front teeth used to be.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son watched his parents go head to head during the King’s Cup Regatta on Thursday, alongside grandfather Michael Middleton. George dressed the part in a striped white and navy polo and a captain’s hat.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

George’s sister Princess Charlotte, 4, watched as well, goofing off with her mom after the races concluded.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

No word on little brother Prince Louis’s whereabouts during the charity event, but here’s hoping whoever is watching him comes armed with a pair of sunglasses and access to a camera.

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were two of eight contenders in the King’s Cup race — all of whom competed on behalf of a different non-profit organization. Running Wild’s Bear Grylls came in first, while Prince William snagged third place.