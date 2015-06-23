Prince George Creates a Crocs Frenzy After Wearing the Shoes at Prince William's Polo Match

Like mother, like son! After wearing a pair of navy blue Crocband clogs to watch his dad Prince William play in the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, Prince George started a fashion frenzy. According to WWD, Amazon.co.uk reported that sales of the style increased by 1,500 percent since he was spotted in the shoes. No small feat for soon-to-be two-year-old.

However, this isn't the first time the tot has boosted sales for retailers—his swaddling blanket sold out within in hours after his debut outside of St. Mary's hosptial in London. "Once again, Prince George proves there’s no age limit on being a fashion icon,” Amazon.co.uk's head of vendor management, Daniel Silverfield told WWD. We couldn't agree more.

