Happy 2nd Birthday, Prince George! See How Much He's Grown with These 28 Photos 

Happy birthday, Prince George! The third in line to the British throne turns 2 today (oh, how time flies!) and we just can’t get enough of the cherubic toddler’s every move.

A lot can happen in one year and such was the case for this little royal, including—most significantly—the recent arrival of his sister, Princess Charlotte. Whether it’s fawning over the family’s newest addition, spreading holiday cheer, or setting worldwide fashion trends, big brother Prince George has proven his popularity knows no bounds—and we’ll happily follow along for the ride. Even England’s Royal Mint is joining in on the celebrations, issuing a limited-edition commemorative coin in his honor. We're sure mum Princess Kate and dad Prince William are very proud of their firstborn!

