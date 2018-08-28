Prince George Will Start Ballet Lessons in the Fall

It's not even September yet, but the royal kiddos of Kensington Palace are already packing their calendars full of extracurriculars. Princess Charlotte has her horseback riding. Prince Louis is likely teething. And Prince George is preparing for school to start again, where he'll start to take on more unique classes — including ballet.

As Elle U.K. confirms, George will be taking dance lessons at St Thomas's Battersea, along with new swimming classes. When George hits the dance floor alongside his classmates, he'll reportedly be accompanied by a live pianist for the 35-minute lessons which will "develop students physical skills, stamina, creativity, expression and musicality, using a range of sounds and musical styles," according to the school's website.

Pool/Sam Hussein

Another, much less fun addition to Prince George's 2018-2019 school year? Homework. Harper's Bazaar U.K. adds that Kate Middleton and Prince William might need to lend a hand beginning in a few weeks, because George will be taking home 10 minutes of nightly homework and reading each evening, which means he'll probably be feeling a little like this:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Try not to look too upset, George. On the bright side, the outlet also reports that the prince can join the school's choir or drama classes. At least there's a silver lining!