Prince George Honored With Awesome New Coin for His 2nd Birthday

He's growing up so fast! Prince George is gearing up for his 2nd birthday next week, and to celebrate the momentous occasion—which takes place on July 22—England's Royal Mint has created a limited-edition commemorative coin in honor of the young royal.

The United Kingdom £5 silver coin pays tribute to Prince William and Kate Middleton's son, and features a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the front with an image of Saint George battling a dragon that was created by artist Christopher Le Brun on the back.

"The choice of the St. George design to honor Prince George's birthday is an apt one—the name George has long had links with the British monarchy and its coinage, there having been six kings of that name during the Royal Mint's 1,000 year history," Shane Bissett, director of commemorative coin and bullion at the Royal Mint, said in a statement. "The choice of a silver GBP5 coin is significant too as the tradition of crossing the palm of a new born baby with silver is a way to wish them wealth and good health throughout their life."

Want to join in on the royal festivities? You can purchase the coin now at royalmint.com.

