Prince Dead at 57, Stars Flood Social Media with Condolences

Jonathan Borge
Apr 21, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

Legendary musician Prince passed away at his home and recording studio in Paisley Park, Minn., at the age of 57 on Thursday, the Associated Press reports. The star's publicist confirmed the news this afternoon.

Born Prince Rogers Nelson, the seven-time Grammy Award winner was beloved for hits like “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Kiss,” among many others, and was considered one of music’s most talented stars. He was also popular and known for his ‘70s-inspired fashion and daring style. Moments after his passing, celebrities took to social media to celebrate the iconic artist, paying their respects to his life and career.

Shocked and soooo sad!! #RIP PRINCE #music #legend #gonetoosoon

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on

Another one of my heroes gone too soon...R.I.P

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

#rip so sad

A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on


 

rip

A photo posted by @sarahkatesilverman on

🙏🏻

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Today is a very sad day. His music rearranged me... he will forever be my #1.

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

😞

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

We have lost a genius this morning... #Prince #RIP

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

R. i. P. #Prince

A photo posted by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

rip prince 💜

A photo posted by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on

I am shocked. I will love and miss you forever. Ciao, Donatella

A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

Our thoughts are with his family.

