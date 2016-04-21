Prince Dead at 57, Stars Flood Social Media with Condolences

Legendary musician Prince passed away at his home and recording studio in Paisley Park, Minn., at the age of 57 on Thursday, the Associated Press reports. The star's publicist confirmed the news this afternoon.

BREAKING: Publicist: Pop music superstar Prince has died at his home in suburban Minneapolis. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 21, 2016

Born Prince Rogers Nelson, the seven-time Grammy Award winner was beloved for hits like “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Kiss,” among many others, and was considered one of music’s most talented stars. He was also popular and known for his ‘70s-inspired fashion and daring style. Moments after his passing, celebrities took to social media to celebrate the iconic artist, paying their respects to his life and career.

Shocked and soooo sad!! #RIP PRINCE #music #legend #gonetoosoon A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 21, 2016 at 11:01am PDT

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:08am PDT

Another one of my heroes gone too soon...R.I.P A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:02am PDT

Wow. I'm shocked and so sad. #RIPPrince Speechless. Such a legend. — Naya Rivera Dorsey (@NayaRivera) April 21, 2016

It can't be true. — Hozier (@Hozier) April 21, 2016

I can't. I just can not. #Prince — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 21, 2016

I'm so sad. Prince was a true creative genius. #RIPPrince. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 21, 2016

Prince was brilliant and larger than life. What a sad day. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 21, 2016

#rip so sad A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:12am PDT

Today is the worst day ever. Prince R.I.P I am crying! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) April 21, 2016

rip A photo posted by @sarahkatesilverman on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:11am PDT

🙏🏻 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

Today is a very sad day. His music rearranged me... he will forever be my #1. A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

😞 A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

We have lost a genius this morning... #Prince #RIP A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

I got to see #Prince in concert this past summer and I was blown away by his talents and his generosity to his band mates, always making sure to give each one their moment to shine on stage. He defined the word ARTIST. My thoughts go out to his friends and family. Rest in love, #Prince. A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

"Hello, how are you? I'm fine. 'cause I know that the Lord is coming soon, coming, coming soon." #thankyouforafunkytime #princeforever A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:26am PDT

Legendary Prince is dead!! How tragic! #soundtrackofmylife — Vanessa Williams (@VWOfficial) April 21, 2016

Oh my god I can’t believe that Prince has died…he was a great great talent…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) April 21, 2016

Omg..... RIP Prince.... 😨😔😢 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 21, 2016

THIS CAN NOT BE POSSIBLE!!!!!!! NO NO NO NO NO — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 21, 2016

#RIP Prince. You have inspired a generation, a true icon will be missed. #longlivepurplerain https://t.co/QpbWlQdElQ — Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) April 21, 2016

So sad about @prince ..... You will be so missed. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 21, 2016

I was hoping it wasn't true. Until it was breaking news on tv. Gutted beyond words. Soundtrack to all our lives! — christina applegate (@1capplegate) April 21, 2016

R. i. P. #Prince A photo posted by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:54am PDT

rip prince 💜 A photo posted by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:55am PDT

I am shocked. I will love and miss you forever. Ciao, Donatella A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

Our thoughts are with his family.