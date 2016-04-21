Prince Dead at 57, Stars Flood Social Media with Condolences

Legendary musician Prince passed away at his home and recording studio in Paisley Park, Minn., at the age of 57 on Thursday, the Associated Press reports. The star's publicist confirmed the news this afternoon.
BREAKING: Publicist: Pop music superstar Prince has died at his home in suburban Minneapolis.— The Associated Press (@AP) April 21, 2016
Born Prince Rogers Nelson, the seven-time Grammy Award winner was beloved for hits like “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Kiss,” among many others, and was considered one of music’s most talented stars. He was also popular and known for his ‘70s-inspired fashion and daring style. Moments after his passing, celebrities took to social media to celebrate the iconic artist, paying their respects to his life and career.
Wow. I'm shocked and so sad. #RIPPrince Speechless. Such a legend.— Naya Rivera Dorsey (@NayaRivera) April 21, 2016
Oh man that's horrible. #RIP #Prince— Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) April 21, 2016
It can't be true.— Hozier (@Hozier) April 21, 2016
I can't. I just can not. #Prince— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 21, 2016
I'm so sad. Prince was a true creative genius. #RIPPrince.— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 21, 2016
Prince was brilliant and larger than life. What a sad day.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 21, 2016
Today is the worst day ever. Prince R.I.P I am crying!— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) April 21, 2016
RIP Prince. #genius— Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) April 21, 2016
Legendary Prince is dead!! How tragic! #soundtrackofmylife— Vanessa Williams (@VWOfficial) April 21, 2016
Oh my god I can’t believe that Prince has died…he was a great great talent…RIP— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) April 21, 2016
Omg..... RIP Prince.... 😨😔😢— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 21, 2016
THIS CAN NOT BE POSSIBLE!!!!!!! NO NO NO NO NO— Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 21, 2016
#RIP Prince. You have inspired a generation, a true icon will be missed. #longlivepurplerain https://t.co/QpbWlQdElQ— Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) April 21, 2016
So sad about @prince ..... You will be so missed.— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 21, 2016
I was hoping it wasn't true. Until it was breaking news on tv. Gutted beyond words. Soundtrack to all our lives!— christina applegate (@1capplegate) April 21, 2016
PHOTOS: Prince's 15 Most Iconic Purple Outfits
Our thoughts are with his family.