Prince Charles's People Move, Entourage Movie Really Happening, and More!

1. Prince Charles and Camilla took the London tube for the first time in 33 years. The people's royals! [HuffPo]

2. The boys of Entourage are back! Warner Bros. officially green-lit a feature film sequel. [MTV]

3. The Muppets will return to the big screen in The Muppets…Again! in 2014. [EW]

4. Quvenzhané Wallis will be toting her signature puppy purse to the Oscars. [The Cut]

5. NARS is launching a new multiple product part of their 412 BLKR line. [Temptalia]

6. Jennifer Lawrence's former beau Nicholas Hoult is rooting for her to win an Oscar. [E! Online]