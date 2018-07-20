We Now Have a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Baby Prince George Thanks to Prince Charles

The royals, they’re just like us! Right?

Sure, the entire family is worth a very chill $88 billion, and millions of loyal fans tune in to watch weddings and christenings, but ultimately, blood is thicker than water for these people—and that’s best reflected in what they hang on their walls. For a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace called Prince & Patron, Prince Charles hand-selected 100 works of art and family photos to display for the public. Lucky for you, we’ve got the photos here.

So what does Camilla’s man like to look at when he’s home? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, first of all. He keeps a shot of the newlyweds from the the royal wedding inside a green frame that sits next to books and some of Charles’s knick knacks (like a rooster vase?) inside the Ball Supper Room.

Additionally, travelers can find a never-before-seen shot of Charles with Prince William and a baby Prince George (it’s usually kept at Charles’ country home Highgrove, according to People) plus a shot of Charles with Harry during his military training days. Two newly resurfaced portraits of the brothers are also on display, along with a portrait of the family after Louis’s christening and one of Charles's wife.

Previously-unseen shot of Prince Charles holding grandson Prince George (with proud dad Prince William enjoying the moment) on display in the special room of art part-curated by Charles and @RCT at Buckingham Palace @people pic.twitter.com/wXii8agShY — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) July 19, 2018

A glance at some of the art — and personal photo — Prince Charles has chosen to display at Buckingham Palace @people . The palace opens on Saturday pic.twitter.com/59am7jZ5D8 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) July 20, 2018

There are also fancy works of art, some of which came from the Royal Collection, and others that were made by artists to support The Royal Drawing School, The Prince’s Foundation School for Traditional Arts, and Turquoise Mountain (sounds legit). If you’re inspired, the exhibit runs from July 21 through Sept. 30, and you can pop into 19 state rooms during the tour.

We also know that Queen Elizabeth keeps another photo of Harry and Markle on her side table at the Palace. Playing favorites, guys?