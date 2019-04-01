Prince Charles Reportedly Saved Meghan Markle from Committing a Fashion Faux Pas in Fiji

When Meghan Markle attended her first overseas state dinner in Fiji alongside hubby Prince Harry, people pondered why the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex decided to forgo tradition and not wear a tiara for the occasion. Well, believe it or not, Harry's dad, Prince Charles, played a huge role in swaying her decision.

It turns out, Charles reportedly saved his daughter-in-law from making a major fashion faux pas. While it's perfectly acceptable for married royals to wear a tiara for private evening affairs, lavish headpieces are to be avoided in certain parts of the Commonwealth. Apparently, Charles told Meghan that a tiara could be viewed as "reminiscent of a bygone era," as well as "extravagant."

Image zoom Ian Vogler/Getty Images

Markle, who fully-intended on borrowing the quintessential princess accessory, ultimately went with her father-in-law's advice. "Meghan did not understand all of this because she was new to the role and so Prince Charles told her that it would not be appropriate," a source told The Daily Mail, adding: "It was very kindly done."

Instead, Meghan wore stunning diamond chandelier earrings as her hint of sparkle. The jewels are rumored to be from the Royal Collection — the largest private art collection in the world, according to The Daily Mail.

Image zoom Ian Vogler/Getty Images

Meghan paired the show-stopping earrings with a Fijian blue cape dress by Safiyaa, which gave us Elsa from Frozen vibes. Just further proof that Meghan doesn't need a crown to confirm her royal status.