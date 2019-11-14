Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wished Prince Charles a Happy Birthday with a New Archie Photo

Prince Charles just got an exciting gift for his birthday: a sweet Instagram tribute from baby Archie!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a new portrait of their son via the official @SussexRoyal Instagram to celebrate "Grandpa" on his 71st birthday. The never-before-seen photo features Prince Charles himself looking on admiringly at his grandson while Harry cradles the child in his arms. Too cute!

"Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa! " reads the photo's caption, along with a credit to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding photographer Chris Allerton. The sweet snap had been taken following during little Archie's christening ceremony at Windsor Castle in July.

The new Archie snap wasn't the only birthday tribute Prince Charles had to look forward to. Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared a photo of little Prince Louis with Charles on the official @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account.

The birthday photo parade continued with Prince Charles' brother Andrew posting another image of Charles holding his younger brother not long after his birth.

"Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣To mark HRH’s 71st Birthday, here’s photo from 1960 of the then Prince Charles holding a baby Prince Andrew.⁣," read the official caption from the Duke of York's Instagram account.

As far as how Charles is enjoying his birthday? He's taking time to see the sights in India for a royal tour. But what could top a new photo of sweet little Archie? It's hard to say. Happiest of birthdays to Prince Charles, though!