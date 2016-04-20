See the First Photo of Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's New Son

All hail Sweden's newest royal! On Tuesday, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their first child, a son, and now we're getting a peek at the adorable little prince. The couple took to the Swedish royal family's official Facebook page today to share their first photo as a family of three, and it is beyond sweet.

In the pic, Princess Sofia glows in a blue button-up topped with a black quilted jacket with her hair styled straight, while Prince Carl Philip beams in a white polo and black jacket. The couple is holding their son in a baby carrier in between them, and though he's bundled up we can just make out his little face.

Following the prince's birth on Tuesday, the proud father told reporters at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm that he cried during the birth. "Yes, actually. Of course. Couldn't stop," he said. His father, King Karl XVI Gustaf is expected to announce the baby royal's name and title after a meeting with government ministers on April 21.