10 Surprising Facts About Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and His New Princess Sofia

Move over Kate and William. There's a new royal couple in town, and together the two are redefining what it means to be royalty. Prince Carl Philip is the second child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden and his future Princess, Sofia Hellqvist is a former reality TV star from 2005's Paradise Hotel.

While many often think that the title Prince means you'll be next to take the throne, this isn't so for Philip. He is actually third in line after his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria and his 3-year-old niece, Princess Estelle.

RELATED: Prince Harry: "I Would Love to Have Kids Right Now"

The head-turning couple confirmed their relationship back in 2010, the same year Sofia co-founded "Project Playground" to help South African children with disadvantages. Four years later, the Prince proposed with a stunning halo ring. You may have already heard about the royal wedding taking place on June 13 in Sweden's Royal Palace, but there's a few more surprising facts about Prince Carl Philip and his soon-to-be Princess that we bet you didn't know.

1. Prince Carl Philip left his home country to study at Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, Rhode Island.

2. Pursuing his passions in the field of design, Philip interned with National Geographic.

3. The Prince loves fast cars and is also a licensed race car driver.

4. Sofia Hellqvist has a butterfly tattoo on the side of her back and a sun in the center.

5. The future Princess even has her navel pierced.

6. Similar to her Prince Charming, Sofia also left Sweden for school and studied accounting in New York.

7. While in The Big Apple Hellqvist worked as a Yoga teacher and waitress.

8. Together the couple are parents to a border terrier named Siri.

9. Not ones to follow tradition, the modern royal duo moved in together prior to their engagement.

10. Hellqvist and Philip have two sisters each.

PHOTOS: 10 Unforgettable, Extravagant Royal Weddings