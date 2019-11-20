Prince Andrew Will "Step Back" from Public Duties Amidst Backlash Over Jeffrey Epstein Connection

After much public inquiry, and an uncomfortable interview with the BBC, Prince Andrew is agreeing to “step back from public duties” in light of his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal released a statement on Wednesday, reading, “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support.

Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.

I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

A statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG. pic.twitter.com/LfMFwMyhcb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 20, 2019

Despite agreeing that his association with Epstein was "ill-judged," he appeared to bear little regret in the BBC interview, explaining, "For the reason being that the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn, either by him or because of him, were actually very useful."