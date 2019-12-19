Prince Andrew Reportedly Did Not Attend Princess Beatrice's Engagement Party

Just a week after it was reported that Princess Beatrice's engagement party was canceled due to the scandal involving her father Prince Andrew, People reports that Beatrice finally had the event in London on Wednesday night.

She and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reportedly celebrated their engagement at a party thrown by Mozzi's mother at London hotspot Chiltern Firehouse — sans Prince Andrew, though her mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie were in attendance. Other guests included Beatrice's friend Ellie Goulding, Kate Middleton’s siblings Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, and James Blunt and Robert De Niro.

Prince Andrew appears to have skipped the engagement party, though he and his daughters were seen at the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch earlier in the day.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Beatrice "had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside – looking for him [Prince Andrew]."

At the time, it was also reported that the couple decided to change the date in order for Andrew to "sneak in under the radar," so there's a chance he did show up, but wasn't photographed along with the rest of the guests.

Last month, the Duke of York announced he would be stepping back from his royal duties following his BBC interview about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. He was subsequently dropped from several of his patronages and was ousted from Buckingham Palace.

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé announced their engagement in September, and said they are planning for a 2020 wedding.